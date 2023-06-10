'Better Investment Than Gold': Twitter On Rs 2.75 Lakh A Kilo Miyazaki Mangoes

Trends :KK Last SongViral VideoATM Robbery Prank Cannabis Biscuit CSK Fans
Previously known to originate solely from Japan's Miyazaki city, these exquisite mangoes have found a new home in West Bengal's Birbhum district.

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 10, 2023, 16:18 IST

Delhi, India

Miyazaki mangoes were displayed at a Mango Festival in Siliguri.(Credits: Twitter)
The world’s most expensive mango, Miyazaki, has taken centre stage at the 7th edition of the Mango Festival in Siliguri, West Bengal. The festival kicked off on June 9 and has attracted mango enthusiasts from far and wide. With over 262 varieties of mangoes on display, including renowned favourites like Alphonso, Langra and Amrapali, the festival has become a vibrant celebration of India’s love affair with this tropical fruit.

Among the myriad mango varieties showcased at the event, the star attraction undoubtedly is the Miyazaki mangoes. These exclusive mangoes, priced at a staggering Rs 2.75 lakh per kilogram, have been presented by Shaukat Hussain, a farmer from Birbhum, West Bengal. Previously known to originate solely from Japan’s Miyazaki city, from where they also got its name. These exquisite mangoes have found a new home in India’s Birbhum district.

The news of the world’s most expensive mango being displayed at the Mango Festival has sparked a wave of astonishment and amusement on social media. ANI’s Twitter handle, in a post showcasing the Miyazaki mangoes, garnered significant attention, racking up over 588k views, along with a range of reactions. Social media users flooded the reply section with witty remarks, joking about the mango’s hefty price tag. Some hilariously compared it to gold, while others playfully suggested selling their kidneys to afford this indulgence.

A user jokingly wrote, “Forget gold, I’m investing in these mangoes. In a few years, I’ll be swimming in mango margaritas and retiring on a tropical island."

    • Also known as Taiyo-no-Tamago in Japanese or the Egg of the Sun, Miyazaki mangoes usually weigh over 350g and have 15 per cent or higher sugar content. What also sets this variety apart from other mangoes is its unusual appearance. While and colour than the usual mango varieties which are popular in India and Southeast Asia are usually yellow and with a green texture, Miyazaki mangoes have a somewhat red shade.

    Meanwhile, the Mango Festival in Siliguri is showcasing the diversity of mango varieties grown across West Bengal. With 55 growers from nine districts of the state participating in the festival, visitors have the opportunity to explore and relish mangoes such as Suryapuri, Ranipasand, Laxmanbhog, Fajli, Bira, Sindu, Himsagar, Kohitoor, and many more.

    first published: June 10, 2023, 16:18 IST
    last updated: June 10, 2023, 16:18 IST
