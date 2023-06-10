'Better Investment Than Gold': Twitter On Rs 2.75 Lakh A Kilo Miyazaki Mangoes

The world’s most expensive mango, Miyazaki, has taken centre stage at the 7th edition of the Mango Festival in Siliguri, West Bengal. The festival kicked off on June 9 and has attracted mango enthusiasts from far and wide. With over 262 varieties of mangoes on display, including renowned favourites like Alphonso, Langra and Amrapali, the festival has become a vibrant celebration of India’s love affair with this tropical fruit.

Among the myriad mango varieties showcased at the event, the star attraction undoubtedly is the Miyazaki mangoes. These exclusive mangoes, priced at a staggering Rs 2.75 lakh per kilogram, have been presented by Shaukat Hussain, a farmer from Birbhum, West Bengal. Previously known to originate solely from Japan’s Miyazaki city, from where they also got its name. These exquisite mangoes have found a new home in India’s Birbhum district.

The news of the world’s most expensive mango being displayed at the Mango Festival has sparked a wave of astonishment and amusement on social media. ANI’s Twitter handle, in a post showcasing the Miyazaki mangoes, garnered significant attention, racking up over 588k views, along with a range of reactions. Social media users flooded the reply section with witty remarks, joking about the mango’s hefty price tag. Some hilariously compared it to gold, while others playfully suggested selling their kidneys to afford this indulgence.

A user jokingly wrote, “Forget gold, I’m investing in these mangoes. In a few years, I’ll be swimming in mango margaritas and retiring on a tropical island."