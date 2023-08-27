'Better Than Corporate Job': Recruitment Poster With Endless Perks At Singapore Restaurant Sparks Debate

An image which is currently doing rounds on social media is that of a recruitment poster right outside a restaurant in Singapore. Now, what has shocked people is the perks and incentives that are being given to the employee. Many Indians have claimed that it is better than a usual corporate job. ‘X’ user ‘Gabbar Singh’ took to the micro blogging platform and uploaded the image. “A recruitment poster outside a restaurant here in SGP. Look at the perks," he wrote while sharing the image.

The positions which are available are that of ‘service crew’ and ‘kitchen crew’. The ‘employee benefits’ include: Staff allowances, annual increment, leaves, medical benefits, health benefits, health examination subsidies, twice yearly bonus, yearly sponsored dental benefits, monthly revenue incentive bonus, additional insurance coverage, referral bonus, meal provisions, sponsorships for employees’ study course. The image has people debating about the incentives given here in India. Here, have a look for yourself:

Since being uploaded, the image has gathered over 73K views. “I remember working part time at Pizza Hut. Week mein ek baar, ek personal pizza aur sprite le jate the bas," wrote an ‘X’ user. Another person wrote, “An employee studying further is seen as liability here."

