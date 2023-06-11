'Bewakoofiyan': Bride Rides Scooty Without Helmet, Delhi Police Responds

Delhi Police took to its official Twitter handle and uploaded a video showing the fate of ‘sajni’ who went ‘vaari vaari’ on the road. Keeping forth an important message, the police department uploaded the video in which a girl in a bridal dress and ornaments can be seen riding a scooty without a helmet. In the background, you can hear the song “Sajna ji vaari vaari." Editing the video, Delhi Police puts up another video to it where a document appears showing the challan issued in the name of a girl for driving without a helmet and license.

“Going ‘Vaari Vaari Jaaun’ on the road for a REEL makes your safety a REAL WORRY! Please do not indulge in acts of BEWAKOOFIYAN! Drive safe," read the caption.

Have a look at the viral video:

“Much needed! With repeated offense book them under relevant ipc," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “Mast. Highly Impressive way of sharing clear message with general Public."

