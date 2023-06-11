Trends :KK Last SongViral VideoATM Robbery Prank Cannabis Biscuit CSK Fans
Home » Viral » 'Bewakoofiyan': Bride Rides Scooty Without Helmet, Delhi Police Responds

'Bewakoofiyan': Bride Rides Scooty Without Helmet, Delhi Police Responds

Video of bride riding scooty without a helmet goes viral. This is how Delhi Police responds.

Advertisement

Curated By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: June 11, 2023, 13:05 IST

New Delhi, India

Bride Rides Scooty Without Helmet, Delhi Police Responds. (Image: Twitter/@DelhiPolice)
Bride Rides Scooty Without Helmet, Delhi Police Responds. (Image: Twitter/@DelhiPolice)

Delhi Police took to its official Twitter handle and uploaded a video showing the fate of ‘sajni’ who went ‘vaari vaari’ on the road. Keeping forth an important message, the police department uploaded the video in which a girl in a bridal dress and ornaments can be seen riding a scooty without a helmet. In the background, you can hear the song “Sajna ji vaari vaari." Editing the video, Delhi Police puts up another video to it where a document appears showing the challan issued in the name of a girl for driving without a helmet and license.

Also Read: ‘Mumbai in Nutshell’: Viral Pic Shows Air Conditioner in Makeshift Room Over a Huge Open Drain

Advertisement

“Going ‘Vaari Vaari Jaaun’ on the road for a REEL makes your safety a REAL WORRY! Please do not indulge in acts of BEWAKOOFIYAN! Drive safe," read the caption.

Have a look at the viral video:

“Much needed! With repeated offense book them under relevant ipc," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “Mast. Highly Impressive way of sharing clear message with general Public."

Also Read: Old Video Shows Dhoni’s Fun Interaction With Journalist Asking About His ‘Retirement’ Plans

top videos
  • Aamir, Hrithik, Allu Arjun At Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi's Reception | Krishna Bhatt's Wedding
  • Deepika Reciprocates Vin Diesel's Love, Visits House Site With Ranveer | The Archies New Poster
  • Kangana Ranaut Takes An Indirect, But Apparent, Dig At Ranbir Kapoor & Karan Johar - Yet Again
  • Kiara Promotes SPKK With Sid's Mom By Her Side | Ranbir Schools A Pap | Tejasswi Prakash's Birthday
  • Parineeti Chopra & Fiance Raghav Chadha To Opt For Cousin Priyanka Chopra's Wedding Venue For D-Day?

    • “What a wonderful and innovative way to explain the consequences of an offense," mentioned another Twitter user.

    Meanwhile, earlier, two women chased two policemen riding bike without helmets. The video of the incident, which took place in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, has gone viral. The clip was captured by the women riding the scooty behind the cops, who were schooled over the traffic rule violation. Also, the moment the cops witnessed them being confronted, they sped up their vehicle. As soon as the video started making rounds on the internet, the Ghaziabad Traffic Police took cognizance of the incident and issued a challan. The authorities also imposed a fine of Rs 1,000.

    Follow us on

    first published: June 11, 2023, 13:05 IST
    last updated: June 11, 2023, 13:05 IST
    Read More