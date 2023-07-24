Beware, Your Favourite Beer Might Not Pass The Vegetarian Test

A glass of beer with a meal has become an integral part of Western culture. While there is nothing wrong with enjoying a pint of beer from time to time, not many are aware of what actually goes into making this staple alcoholic drink. While the main ingredients in beer are grains, hops, yeast, and water, there is one hidden component in your much-loved drink that may leave you shocked. And before going ahead, we would like to warn you that knowing it might put you off drinking beer. Wondering what it actually is? According to a LADbible report, the secret ingredient is called isinglass, which is a fish product and comes from their swim bladder.

Stunned? Well, you aren’t alone. The report revealed that in the beer-making process, this ingredient is generally used to clarify the liquid. Beer is not the only alcoholic drink to use isinglass in its making, the ingredient is also added during the preparation of some wine. Originally, isinglass was made from a fish called sturgeon. However, later on, different methods were initiated that used fish like cod and hake. All the British breweries that still use isinglass, in the present day, use the ingredient from tropical fish. The report added that isinglass helps in filtering out the sediments from beer. When beer turns cloudy and sedimented by adding yeast, isinglass particles will bond with the yeast particles. This bonding will eventually sit in the bottom, making the beer filtration much easier.

But alcoholic drinks like beer and wine are not the only products to utilise it. Before gelatins were used in desserts, isinglass made it a lot easier to make them. Adding further the report stated that not all beer brands use isinglass. Therefore, if you are vegetarian, vegan or simply grossed by this report, then don’t be disappointed, as there are still brands that you can go to. The beer brand Guinness reportedly stopped using isinglass in 2018, making it suitable for all vegetarians out there. However, the report said that even today, there are far more wines compared to beer that uses isinglass.