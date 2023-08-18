'Bhai Tu Acha Hai Par' Memes Flood 'X' As Desis Rib Celebs For Their 'Price-less' Talents

Memes can’t do without ‘X’ (Twitter), and neither can ‘X’ do without diving into memes. Every day, a fresh meme sprouts and swiftly evolves into a trend, as people gleefully propagate their comical interpretations. In the midst of this, a new meme trend has surfaced within the Desi community, where they lovingly jest at celebrities from diverse domains, playfully mocking some for their ‘price-less’ talents (pun intended). This trend follows the pattern of “Bhai Tu Acha Hai Par…" and playfully taunts them for straying from their forte, as if to say, “You’re good at what you do, but please refrain from doing it!"

From playfully addressing Arjun Kapoor with, “Bhai tu actor accha hai bas acting mat kiya kar" to others joining in, like hilariously poking at Tony Kakkar with his picture and stating, “Tu singer acha hai, bas singing mat kiya kar," the memes keep rolling in.

Just like that, the influx of memes continues. Whether it’s calling out KL Rahul with, “Bhai tu cricketer hai bas cricket mat khela kar" or teasing YouTuber Sandeep Maheshwari with, “Bhai tuu motivater Achha h , bas motivate mtt kiya krr," or even poking fun at director Farhad Samji with, “Bhai tu director achha hai ,bas direct mat kr," this meme trend covers it all.

Check Them Out:

Earlier, the ‘Movie Aisi Banao’ memes took the internet by storm, with Bollywood aficionados showcasing their ingenuity by outlining their dream movies. Laced with humour, these users crafted their own narratives to complete the sentence, resulting in a flurry of delightful and engaging memes. Ranging from films that could incite fervor for generations to come, to productions so comical that even four individuals would find them a chore to endure, the creativity of Desi humour knew no constraints.