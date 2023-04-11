Home » Viral » Bhindi Samosa: This Unlikely Combo From The Streets Of Delhi Has Everyone Talking

Bhindi Samosa: This Unlikely Combo From The Streets Of Delhi Has Everyone Talking

This odd yet intriguing snack is the brainchild of a street food vendor in Delhi's Chandni Chowk.

Advertisement

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: April 11, 2023, 12:34 IST

Delhi, India

The bhindi samosa is served with aloo ki sabzi, chutney, and onion. (credits: fb/HT City)
The bhindi samosa is served with aloo ki sabzi, chutney, and onion. (credits: fb/HT City)

The trend of bizarre food combinations is in no mood to stop. And this time, it has claimed our beloved samosa. The bizarre food combo has taken the streets of Delhi by storm, and it is making the internet scratch their heads. Imagine biting into a crispy samosa, only to be met with the soft and slightly slimy texture of bhindi (lady finger). It’s a combination that will leave you wondering, “Who thought of this?" This odd yet intriguing snack is the brainchild of a street food vendor from Old Delhi’s Chandni Chowk.

It’s a perfect example of how a simple idea can become a viral sensation. First shared by a Facebook food page, the video is now taking the internet by storm. In a clip, the mastermind behind this new food combo opens the outer layer of the much-loved street food and reveals the totally unexpected bhindi filling. Pairing it with aloo ki sabzi, chutney, and onion, the street vendor serves the new food combo to a person behind the camera.

Advertisement

Watch the video here:

RELATED NEWS

But this is not the only craze rendition of the samosas. Croissants, a famous French breakfast food, have been recognized as an Indian-style snack due to their flaky texture, similar to Khari, Patties, or Puff Pastry. Last year, a British coffeehouse chain made headlines by naming a croissant “Cramosa," sounding like Samosa. This move sparked an uproar on the internet, with people sharing funny reactions.

A Twitter user posted a photo of a croissant being sold at a Costa Coffee outlet in India for Rs. 170. However, the croissant was named ‘Cramosa,’ causing a commotion on Indian Twitter. The unusual name for this popular breakfast item could not connect with locals, Insread they were left confused if it were an authentic croissant or a samosa shaped like a croissant. An older photo identified the food item as a ‘Samosa croissant,’ suggesting that it had a potato filling inside.

Advertisement

Social media users had quite some humorous responses to this food combo. One person humorously referred to the baked good as a “Samossaint", while another proposed the name “Crahimsa".

Read all the Latest News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

first published: April 11, 2023, 12:18 IST
last updated: April 11, 2023, 12:34 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Salman Khan Holds Pooja Hegde Close at Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Trailer Launch, Shehnaaz Rocks Sexy Look

+8PHOTOS

Rekha, Kriti Sanon, Malaika Arora, Sanjana Sanghi Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About