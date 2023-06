Bhopal-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express Launched, All You Need to Know

The Vande Bharat Express connecting Rani Kamlapati Station of Bhopal to Indore was launched on Tuesday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is the third Vande Bharat for Madhya Pradesh. West Central Railway Station successfully conducted a trial run last week from Rani Kamlapati Junction to Jabalpur. PM Modi will be inaugurating four more Vande Bharat Express trains. The Centre has set a target of 75 semi-high-speed express trains to be launched by August 15, 2023.

The Vande Bharat Express from Bhopal to Jabalpur is expected to improve the connectivity between places. The distance between Bhopal and Jabalpur is 330 km, which will be covered in 4 hours and 35 minutes through Vande Bharat. This train is faster by 30 minutes as compared to all the other fastest trains.

Ticket Availability

Passengers can book their tickets from June 28th, as trains will start running according to the schedule mentioned by IRCTC.

Train Number

Rani Kamalapati to Jabalpur: 20173

Jabalpur to Rani Kamalapati: 20174

Ticket Price From Bhopal:

Rani Kamalapati to Narmada Puram Station: Chair Car Ticket: Rs 425,Executive Chair Car: Rs 810

Rani Kamalapati to Itarsi Junction: Chair Car Ticket: Rs 650 Executive Chair Car: Rs 1070

Rani Kamalapati to Pipariya Station: Chair Car Ticket: Rs 745Executive Chair Car: Rs 1265

Rani Kamalapati to Narsinghpur Station: Chair Car Ticket: Rs 910Executive Chair Car: Rs 1600

Rani Kamalapati to Jabalpur Station: Chair Car Ticket: Rs 1050Executive Chair Car: Rs 1880

From Jabalpur:

Jabalpur to Narsinghpur: Chair Car ticket: Rs 425Executive Chair Car: Rs 820

Jabalpur to Pipariya junction: Chair Car ticket: Rs 690Executive Chair Car: Rs 1265

Jabalpur To Itarsi: Chair Car ticket: Rs 810Executive Chair Car: Rs 1510

Jabalpur to Narmada Puram: Chair Car ticket: Rs 830Executive Chair Car: Rs 1560

Jabalpur To Rani Kamlapati: Chair Car ticket: Rs 955Executive Chair Car: Rs 1790