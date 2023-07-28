'Silent Goodbye?': Bhuvneshwar Kumar's New Instagram Bio Has Cricket Fans in Shock

Indian seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has recently sparked speculations about his future in cricket by making a slight change to his Instagram bio. The 33-year-old removed the term “cricketer" from his bio, which previously identified him as an “Indian cricketer." His updated bio now mentions, “Indian (sic) Family First. Pet lover. Casual Gamer." This alteration in his profile did not go unnoticed, and eagle-eyed users started sharing screenshots of his old and new bios, leading to numerous speculations and questions about its significance.

Many fans expressed concern and support for Bhuvi with one writing, “this phase of life. that silent goodbyes." “Yaar Bhuvi!!!!! We hope at least you will make a strong comeback. There is a lot of cricket left in you to play for INDIA," said another. Meanwhile, the third one commented, “This is really Heartbreaking For Indian Cricket… Give him at least One Chance to prove himself."

Bhuvneshwar’s absence from the Indian squad since November last year, with no reported injuries, has added to the mystery. He was dropped for the home series against New Zealand and Sri Lanka after playing a T20I in New Zealand. Despite featuring in all 14 games for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL, the India pacer has not been seen in national colours.

Earlier, injuries were cited as one of the reasons for Bhuvneshwar’s decline in the pecking order, despite being the second most successful bowler for India in T20Is, with 90 wickets from 87 matches, next to Yuzvendra Chahal.

However, a recent picture of Bhuvneshwar with Rinku Singh has added a twist to the story. The two cricketers were captured together in front of the Indian flag inside a training room, providing some hope to Bhuvi’s fans. Interestingly, Bhuvneshwar’s Twitter bio still identifies him as an “Indian cricketer."