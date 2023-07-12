Bigg Boss Marathi Contestant Jay Dudhane Sparks Relationship Rumors with Influencer Harshala Patil

The third season of Bigg Boss Marathi witnessed a surge in popularity, captivating audiences with its intriguing contestants and their personal lives. One particular relationship that garnered attention was between Jay Dudhane and Gayatri Datar. However, as the show concluded, the spotlight shifted away from their bond. Recent events, however, have reignited conversations about Jay’s romantic life.

Jay Dudhane sparked a conversation when he shared a heartfelt birthday wish for Harshala Patil on his Instagram account. Alongside a series of unseen moments from her birthday celebration, he posted a romantic video of them dancing together. The intimate moments in the video, such as gazing into each other’s eyes, embracing, and sharing kisses, hinted at a deep connection between the two.

Jay’s caption read, “Happy birthday to my favourite person!" accompanied by a red heart emoji. Harshala responded with gratitude, expressing her appreciation for making her birthday unforgettable. She commented, “Thank you so much for making my day so special… this is a birthday to remember forever." Harshala had previously celebrated Jay’s birthday in a social media post, referring to him as her favourite person.