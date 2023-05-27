Bigg Boss Tamil Fame Kavin Raj's Upcoming Film With Sathish Krishnan Goes On Floor

Well-known Tamil actor Kavin Raj is currently on cloud nine after the critical and commercial success of his most recent film, Dada. According to reports, Kavin has finalized his next project as well. He has collaborated with choreographer-turned-director Sathish Krishnan for his new project. Kavin has now officially confirmed the news and shared a couple of photographs on his official Instagram handle from the puja ceremony of his new project.

In the pictures, he is seen posing with his team and crew members. Sharing the photographs, the actor also penned a long note that is garnering everyone’s attention.

The actor wrote, “An Anirudh Musical. Words are inadequate to explain how grateful I am right now. I’ve always had huge and modest dreams that I questioned if they’d ever come true. One of my aspirations was to have the amazing Anirudh sir perform in one of my films. Now, to learn that he will be the music director for my picture is incredible. It is as if my biggest wish has been granted to me.

“It’s weird to go into this studio for the first time, knowing it’s for our film. The path that brought me to this career path, as well as the other opportunities that have come my way, all felt predestined. Satish Krishnan and Raahul deserve my heartfelt gratitude for making this possible," he said.

However, my gratitude extends to everyone who has been a part of my professional experience. I will be eternally grateful to everyone who believed in me, supported me, and allowed me to achieve my aspirations. Thank you very much for your presence, Shenbagamoorthy Sir and Mysskin Sir.

We are embarking on this initiative with all of your blessings and love; let us create magic together!"

As per reports, the film will revolve around contemporary urban love. Anirudh will compose the soundtrack for the movie. This film will be backed by Raahul, who previously produced the Tamil comedy-drama film Veetla Vishesham in 2022.

Kavin Raj is most well-known for playing the lead role in the popular STAR Vijay serial Saravanan Meenatchi. But he received immense fame after appearing in Season 3 of the popular reality show Bigg Boss Tamil. His popularity soon allowed him to make a transition to the big screen in 2019 with the film Natpuna Ennanu Theriyuma.