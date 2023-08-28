Trends :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Biggest Loch Ness Monster Hunt Underway As Volunteer Claims ‘Some Sightings’

A French couple claimed they saw something moving in the lake, another individual spotted movements near Urquhart Castle.

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: August 28, 2023, 13:11 IST

Delhi, India

Researchers and volunteers hunt for Loch Ness Monster in Scotland. (Representative Image)
The Loch Ness Centre in Scotland partnered with Loch Ness Exploration (LNE) and hundreds of volunteers to conduct the most extensive monster hunt in 50 years. Interestingly, Craig Gallifrey, a volunteer on the expedition, claimed there were “sightings" on Saturday.

Responding to a query from Sky News, Gallifrey stated, “It’s hard to say really, it would be nice to find something new that might be in the Loch, but with the results on Friday with the four unidentified sounds it’s something we going to explore a lot more today (Sunday)."

He said, “There were some sightings yesterday. They are all being collated so hopefully we will have something by the end of the weekend. Some reports from people that were watching on webcams and doing the surface watch, so we are just collecting all that evidence."

According to reports, there have been three sightings of Nessie in the year 2023. In June, a French couple claimed they saw a “65 feet long dark shape" moving just beneath the water’s surface for some time. In August, an individual who was on vacation with family reported spotting something from their boat in the afternoon. The witness said, “I just saw a black shape in the water," while he was returning near Urquhart Castle.

Before the hunt began, Alan McKenna from Loch Ness Exploration in a press release said, “It’s always been our goal to record, study and analyse all manner of natural behaviour and phenomena that may be more challenging to explain. It’s our hope to inspire a new generation of Loch Ness enthusiasts and by joining this large-scale surface watch, you’ll have a real opportunity to personally contribute towards this fascinating mystery that has captivated so many people from around the world."

    • As per the LNE website, “A hydrophone will be used to detect acoustic signals under the water, listening for any Nessie-like calls, as well as further technology in the hunt for the truth."

    Called The Quest, the volunteers involved in locating the Loch Ness Monster are armed with various tools, including binoculars, infrared cameras, thermal devices and sonar devices. The expedition also includes more specialised equipment that was never used before.

