Bihar Farmer Creates Plough Using Parts Of Bicycle; See How It Works

We Indians are known for our famous ‘jugaad’, a term used for finding innovative life hacks for a difficult situation, using minimal resources at our disposal. With the advent of the internet and social media, many of these people who come up with something different go viral on social media. For Dinesh Kumar Yadav, a resident of Baijnathpur Ward-5 under Saurabazar block area of Saharsa district of Bihar, all it took was one simple idea and a minimal expense of Rs 3000 to get viral.

Dinesh has come up with a unique way to plough his fields, using neither a tractor nor the age-old method of using animals. Dinesh has three farmlands, which are around 2 to 7 kathas in terms of area. He had been requesting a tractor on rent to plough his farm for a long time but no one wanted to lend him one due to his farm being quite far and isolated and for being small.

One day while sitting at home, his eyes fell on the torn plough kept by his father. That was when an idea struck him. Dinesh decided to use a bicycle to plough his farms. He bought the front wheel, handle and other necessary things from the market for Rs.1500 and with the help of a mechanic, made a plough out of the bicycle parts.

Dinesh says that one can easily plough 4-5 katha of land for two hours in the morning with his specially created plough. He says it does take some manual effort but at the end of the day, it also provides a good workout for the body. He said that only Rs 3000 was spent on the total procedure and called his design the best way to prepare the field for sowing paddy seeds or planting vegetables.

Other farmers living in the vicinity of Dinesh’s farm have already started ploughing their fields, by getting the bicycle plough from Dinesh.