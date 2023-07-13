Bihar Groom Beaten By Bride’s Family for Being Bald, Wedding Called Off in Viral Video

A groom was thrashed in Bihar’s Gaya district after his baldness got exposed during the marriage ceremony. A video which is currently doing rounds on social media shows the groom being beaten by the bride’s family. In the video, the family members can also be heard verbally abusing the groom. In recent times, we have seen many bizarre reasons due to which a wedding is called off. However, this one reason has people in splits.

The video which is currently doing rounds on social media was uploaded on Twitter handle ‘Ghar Ke Kalesh’. The groom can be seen pleading with folded hands but the bride’s family did not show any mercy and continued to beat him. The groom is a resident of Gaya’s Iqbalpur area and he had gone for his second marriage in Bajaura village. During the ceremony, he tried to hide his baldness by using a wig under the ‘Sehra’. However, his plan did not work.

Here is the viral video:

Once the bride’s family got suspicious of his baldness, they started pulling his hair. The young man kept apologising but nobody gave him another chance.