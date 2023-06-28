Bihar Groom Goes Missing After Stepping Out To Get Sweets For Bride

A strange case has come to light from Bihar’s Chapra district. As per reports, a young man got married here and went out to buy some sweets for his bride. But the night passed, the bride kept waiting, and the groom disappeared along with the dowry bike.

After some time, the relatives kept searching for him throughout the night. They even interrogated the locals, but no trace of the groom was found. Fearing something weird, the family members filed a complaint with the local police station on Tuesday and requested that the police find him.

As per reports, the name of the missing man is Jialal, he is 24 years old. His father’s name is Dinesh Mahato, and they are residents of Bhoraha village. Jialal got married on the night of June 25 to Jyoti Kumari, daughter of Kashi Mahato, a resident of Nethua village under the Madhaura police station area.

On the evening of June 26 at around 6 o’clock, Jiyalal went to the nearby local market, located about 300 meters away from the house, saying that he would bring sweets. But since then, he has not returned home. The family waited until late at night for his return, but he did not return. On Tuesday morning, apart from her in-laws, other relatives reached out and searched for him, but they got no clue.