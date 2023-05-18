Bihar Woman Cancels Wedding Citing Man's Age, Complexion; Threatens To Die By Suicide If Forced

A girl in Bihar’s Bhagalpur refused to marry the groom because he was older than her and had a “dark skin complexion". According to reports, someone informed the bride about the age gap between her and the groom and she rejected him before the jai mala ceremony. Guests, including the bride’s sisters, father and groom’s father and the cameraman, tried to persuade her to change her decision.

The bride’s father told her that almost every ritual of the wedding had been completed. They tried to persuade her to change the decision for a long time but to no avail. The bride even remarked that she would die by suicide if people forced her to do the wedding. The groom left the wedding venue with his family after hearing this.

A similar case was reported last year in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly. Reportedly, a bride called off her decision of getting married because of groom Durga Prasad’s “dark skin" colour. Reportedly, things changed when the groom visited the woman’s house to attend someone’s baby shower. She spoke to him in private and called him uneducated. She also insulted him for his dark skin complexion. She didn’t want to take the blame for ending the marriage as well and even threatened to run away before the wedding.

Prasad refused to marry the bride after this but his family members created a ruckus over this matter. They were not aware of the bride’s remarks. Reportedly, they also threatened Prasad and his family to take the matter to the police. According to the groom’s family, the bride’s family members took them to a Dharamshala and demanded Rs 2 lakh. They even claimed to have been assaulted by the bride’s family after refusing to accept their demands. Reportedly, the matter had been taken to court and police had also started an investigation into this.

In another instance, a bride Neeta Yadav from Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah had cancelled the wedding after two pheras. According to a report by IANS, the bride had done this due to the groom’s “dark complexion".