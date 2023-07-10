Bihar Woman, Working Outside Her House, Bitten By Snake; Survives

Due to the changing weather around the country, people and animals alike are getting relief from the heat. But with this, the cases of humans getting bitten by snakes are also increasing. An incident occurred in Saraiya village, in Bihar’s Nalanda involving a snakebite.

A woman working outside her house fell victim to a snakebite. In an attempt to stop the poison from spreading, the family of the woman tied the affected area with a rope and made an incision to let the poison-mixed blood leave the body.

In response to the attack, the people present there at the time attacked and injured the snake as well. Then the woman was taken to the hospital along with the snake who bit her. Seeing the snake, even the doctors got scared, though they were able to save the woman’s life.