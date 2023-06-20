Bill Burr Shutting Joe Rogan Down With Simple Covid-19 Logic Has Gone Viral Again, Here's Why

The ongoing Twitter debate between podcaster Joe Rogan and scientist Peter Hotez regarding vaccine misinformation has sparked a lot of attention and discussion. This debate has caught the interest of several individuals, including billionaires Bill Ackman and Elon Musk, who are now urging Hotez to engage in a debate with anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Amidst the ongoing controversy, a blast from the past has resurfaced! It’s a video from 2020 featuring the stand-up comedian Bill Burr shutting Rogan with simple Covid-19 logic that has gone viral again.

It was during an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience when Burr and Rogan engaged in a three-hour conversation covering various topics, including the Covid-19 pandemic and the Black Lives Matter protests. In the midst of their discussion, Rogan asked Burr about his thoughts on wearing masks, and Burr hilariously fired back with a brilliant response. He said, “I’m not gonna be sitting here with no medical degree listening to you with no medical degree… All I do is watch the news every two weeks. Mask or no mask? Still mask. Okay!"

This uproarious banter has, indeed, taken the internet by storm, adding fuel to the already blazing fire of attention surrounding these Covid-related debates. Their hilarious exchange has sparked a renewed wave of interest, keeping the online community buzzing with anticipation until the highly anticipated showdown between Hotez and Kennedy finally takes place.

The controversy ignited when Hotez, a vaccine scientist, criticised Rogan for hosting Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a prominent anti-vaccine advocate, on his popular podcast. Hotez referred to the episode as “awful" due to Kennedy’s false claims linking vaccines to autism. In response, Rogan publicly challenged Hotez to debate Kennedy, which quickly gained immense attention. Rogan’s tweet, viewed over 50 million times, offered to donate $100,000 to a charity of Hotez’s choice if he agreed to a debate on Rogan’s show, with no time limit.

This challenge prompted billionaires to join the conversation, pledging to contribute additional funds, while vaccine skeptics chimed in as well. Elon Musk even tweeted that Hotez was “afraid of a public debate because he knows he’s wrong."