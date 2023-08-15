Bill Gates Asks Khan Academy Founder Sal Khan If He Gets Confused for Bollywood Actor Salman

Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates has recently started his own podcast ‘Unconfuse Me with Bill Gate’ and its second episode went live a few days back. The guest this time was Sal Khan, who happens to be the founder of Khan Academy, an American non-profit educational organisation that creates online tools to help educate students. However, Gates had a very curious question for his guest Sal Khan which had people in splits. During his conversation, he asked Sal, “Do you ever get confused with Salman Khan?"

Also Read: Pakistani ‘Career Mentor’ Says Female Candidates Only Have ‘Family Emergency’, Gets Slammed Online

Advertisement

Gates said, “If you do a web search on Sal Khan, you might get some of this guy." With this, he was seen holding up a picture of Bollywood actor Salman Khan. “So, do you ever get confused with Salman Khan?" The question had even Sal in splits, as he said, “I do."

The video is now going viral on ‘X’, formerly known as ‘Twitter.’ Here, have a look for yourself:

Here is how people reacted: