Bill Gates-Backed Oxitec Releases Super Mosquitoes To Eradicate Malaria Around Globe

During the monsoon season, waterborne diseases like dengue, chikungunya and malaria are on the rise. Recently, business tycoon Bill Gates said that British super mosquitoes could wipe out malaria. The billionaire philanthropist, who has backed UK biotech Oxitec, said that the firm has created super mosquitoes which are capable of fighting disease-riddled rivals that spread illness which kills 6,00,000 people every year. These kits can be bought by homeowners to shield their backyards.

According to Daily Star, the brit-made mosquitoes are all male and carry a special gene to prevent female offspring from surviving into adulthood. It is a known fact that the bite of female mosquitoes can spread malaria. If the Oxitec’s genetically-modified males mate with wild female mosquitoes, then reportedly all the female offspring will die.

Advertisement

The report by the media portal suggests that the tests have shown that super mosquitoes pose no risk to the environment or humans. In his online blog, Bill Gates wrote that more than one billion have so far been released worldwide with no negative impacts. He also mentioned that Oxitec has produced a potentially game-changing solution to control mosquitoes. “The fight against mosquitoes and the diseases they carry has always been a game of cat and mouse,’’ he said.

He asserted that humans have developed new interventions like bed nets, insecticides and treatments to protect themselves from mosquitoes; however, these buzzers have adapted to the environment surrounding them.

The Brit buzzers in Brazil are helping to eradicate dengue fever, which is another mosquito-transmitted disease, which kills up to 40,000 every year.