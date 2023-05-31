Biryani Gets The Trophy For The Most-Ordered Food Item In IPL 2023

Biryani is not merely a dish, but an emotion that captivates food lovers. It holds the power to transform any occasion into an unforgettable feast. Whether it’s a lazy weekend indulgence or a celebratory festival meal, biryani reigns supreme at the dining table. The aromatic blend of spices, tender meat, and fragrant rice creates a symphony of flavours that tantalizes the taste buds. A generous bowl of biryani with a cooling raita, is all it takes to satiate cravings and transport one into a world of culinary bliss. It was truly amazing to learn that the food delivery platform, Swiggy, had awarded biryani as the most ordered food item in IPL 2023. During that period, there were over 12 million orders placed at an incredible rate of 212 BPM (biryanis per minute) through the online food delivery application.

The tweet read, “Biryani wins the trophy for the most ordered food item this season with over 12 million orders at 212 BPM (biryanis per minute)."

Swiggy’s post about biryani sparked a frenzy of retweets, showcasing people’s love for this beloved dish. One user aptly stated, “Biriyani ko trophy dene ki zarurat nahi wo khud hi prize hai." This sentiment perfectly captures the adoration and appreciation that biryani holds in the hearts of its enthusiasts.

Having dinner while watching IPL was an unparalleled feeling of delight. The combination of delicious food and thrilling cricket action created a perfect blend of enjoyment. Considering this, Swiggy put yet another tweet and wrote, “Watching cricket while having dinner has become a habit now."

Biryani may have stolen the show, but Jalebi Fafda gave it tough competition. Swiggy tweeted a picture of Jethalal from TV series, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah stating, “We had 368,353 orders for jalebi fafda this cricket season, and we bet at least half of them are from Gokuldham Society." The tweet showcased the popularity of this delectable treat during the cricket season, with a playful nod to the beloved TV show.

The conversation sparked by Swiggy’s tweet was filled with hilarious comments from users. One user humorously remarked, “Wow, that’s a lot of sugar rush! I hope the dentist in Gokuldham Society is ready for the influx of customers."

Biryani proved to be a favourite among food lovers not only during IPL 2023 but also throughout the year 2022. According to the 7th edition of Swiggy’s annual trends report, Biryani emerged as the most ordered dish, solidifying its position as a beloved and popular choice among Swiggy users.

This staggering number of biryani orders clearly demonstrated its immense popularity among cricket fans and food enthusiasts alike.