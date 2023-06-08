Biryani, Khubani Ka Meetha: US Ambassador Devours Hyderabadi Cuisine, Video Goes Viral

After trying some delish Maharashtrian food, the US ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, tried some infamous Hyderabadi cuisine. Mr Garcetti took to his official Twitter handle and shared a video of him and his colleagues enjoying authentic Hyderabadi food prepared by a five-star hotel chef at ‘Dum Pukht’.

The video has been originally shared by the US Consulate General Hyderabad and it shows the diplomat, and his associates relishing several scrumptious dishes. The menu ranges from dakhni chowgra, Hyderabadi gosht biryani, to khubani ka meetha.

All of them can be seen devouring the meal as the chef explains to them what exactly the dish is all about.

"I can’t travel to a new place without trying some of the local fares! Big thanks to Chef Shivneet Pohoja from the ITC Kohenur’s Dum Pukht restaurant for a delicious sampling of dakhni chowgra, Hyderabadi gosht biryani, and khubani ka meetha. Yum!" Mr Garcetti wrote while retweeting the video.

“Lovely Mr. Ambassador. It’s so fulfilling to see your passion and interest to enjoy the culture and cuisine to its core. There is so much to learn from you.I have become a fan of you. Pls don’t forget to enjoy mangoes, you get the best Mangoes in Hyd. Also pls post the pics. Thanks," wrote a Twitter user. “Don’t miss to visit Odisha to try Dalma, Dahi Bara & Aludam, Macha Besar, Macha Patrapoda, Mutton Kasha, Pakhala Chunka and many more local delicacies. Eagerly waiting for your visit."