Biryani Tea to Rosgolla Tea: This Shop in West Bengal is Reinventing Our Favourite Drink

In the era of the Internet, everything unusual becomes popular. But this time, it’s the humble tea that’s gaining traction. College students and people of all ages have got the whiff of it and are now swarming to sip this special tea every day. Milk tea, liquor tea, masala tea, tandoori tea, malai tea- you name it, they probably will serve it to you. If you aren’t convinced yet, peep the popularity they have gotten on social media.

We are talking about Akash Saha tea shop in Belgharia. Saha’s tea shop also serves Biryani tea and Rasogolla tea. This tea store is located on Belgharia station’s fourth platform and is roughly 17 years old. Even though milk tea and liquor tea have been available since the shop opened, there are now new tea flavours added to the menu. The result? The tea shop has become everyone’s favourite go-to place.

Advertisement

Aakash Saha, the owner, a resident of Nimta, said, “There were no customers in the shop when it opened following the lockout. At that point, people begin to be drawn to the notion of creating something novel with tea. Since then, different types of speciality tea have been produced. Today’s special teas include “egg tea," “chilly tea," “rasogolla tea," “chocolate tea," “cold coffee," “hot coffee," and “biryani tea."

Also Read: International Tea Day 2023: Tea Traditions From Across India

Advertisement

The teas are priced starting from Rs 5 to Rs 60. The business owner stated that on Valentine’s Day, only Rasgolla tea is offered. And every other type of tea is always available. However, the demand for egg tea and green tea has surged in the store after it became popular on social media.

Advertisement

This tea with raw chiles costs about 20 rupees, while egg tea costs anywhere from 20 to 50 rupees. To make this egg tea, raw eggs are whipped in hot milk tea. And once done, it’s hard to even notice the egg in the tea. It would appear as though milk had been used to soak it.

Also read: Regular Tea, Coffee Good For Health? Know The TRUTH

The tea shop opens at 7am and downs its shutters at 11pm. The new generation of young men and women have been seen swarming to the unique place at various times of the day to sip tea of their liking. On an average, the stall sells about 200 cups of tea.