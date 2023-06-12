Trends :KK Last SongViral VideoATM Robbery Prank Cannabis Biscuit CSK Fans
Bizarre Footage Of Deer Eating Snake Leaves Internet In Disbelief | Watch

The clip opens with the animal standing roadside in a forest area and munching on a snake.

Published By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 12, 2023, 16:30 IST

New Delhi, India

Did you know that deers consume meat due to a lack of phosphorus, salt, and calcium? (Credit : blabla112345/Twitter)
Have you ever seen a deer eating meat? Yes, it can happen and a viral video of a deer eating a snake has served as testimony to the fact. Deer are generally considered herbivores and plant materials make up the main components of their diet. But they also sometimes resort to eating meat. This animal consumes meat when they supposedly lack minerals like phosphorous, calcium, and salt in their bodies. This generally occurs during the winter season or when plant life is scarce in the environment they exist, as per National Geography.

The clip that has now gone viral opens with the herbivore animal standing at what seems to be the edge of a forest area connecting to a cemented road. The deer is munching on the body of a reptile. “Is he eating a snake?" the man recording the unusual visual can be heard saying the in the background. The clip later appeared on a Twitter page with the caption: “Deer eating snake."

It was reshared by a page titled Science Girl, which explained, “Deer are herbivores and classified as ruminants because of their rumen, which helps them digest tough plant matter like cellulose. But if food is scarce or they lack minerals such as calcium and phosphorus, they may eat meat Watch this one eat a snake."

As soon as the clip surfaced online, many social media users couldn’t believe what they were watching. Some proceeded to say that it cannot be right and asked if they should consider it a bad omen. One commented, “Wow, that’s wild. I bet that was a strange sight to see!"

Another curious user said, “Tough deer this one. I wonder how it killed the serpent."

One more who seemed to have a little more knowledge about herbivores choosing to eat meat added, “There’s been a lot of documentation of many herbivores choosing to eat meat. Whether through scavenging or actively hunting smaller animals. The line between herbivore and carnivore isn’t as clear cut as people think."

Meanwhile, a Twitter user highlighted, “Another reminder that while nature can be beautiful it is fully capable of being callously cruel. Especially when it comes to the search for food."

    • The video has already been watched by more than 4.8 million users on Twitter and still continues to leave many in disbelief.

    About the Author

    Buzz Staff

    first published: June 12, 2023, 10:11 IST
    last updated: June 12, 2023, 16:30 IST
