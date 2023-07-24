This Rajnigandha-Pass Pass Ice Cream Has Foodies In Complete Disbelief

The internet is fiercely protesting to ban this food vendor from the streets who has come up with the idea of selling Gutka ice cream. Previously, bizarre videos of the frozen dessert mixed with Chole Bhature, Pani Puri and Mirchi left social media in complete disbelief, but this new experimental recipe has the internet fuming to a whole new level. The viral video in question begins with the vendor emptying a Rajnigandha and Pass Pass sachet on the ice cream-making platform. Then the man pours a liquid solution to combine with the ingredients.

The bizarre mixture is fused together until the desired frozen texture is achieved successfully. The vendors then flatten the unusual combination on the platform before rolling it out and serving the dish to the customers. There are a multitude of reasons why this experimental ice cream has weirded out social media users. Many are flat out calling out the dish unhealthy, meanwhile, a barrage of ice cream lovers is irked by the vendor for playing with their beloved frozen dessert.

“The end of the world is near. Gutka Ice Cream kuch bhi," reads the caption of the viral video. Take a look at it here:

With over 8.9 million views, the bizarre recipe has met with severe criticism online. A user commented, “It is better to eat poison than this." Another claimed, “You’re sure to get cancer after eating this." One more wrote, “Ban such people from the roadside." Meanwhile, a user theorized, “The vendor is adamant to give kidney stones and last-stage cancer to his customers."

If this wasn’t enough, there were many who believed the Lord will never forgive the vendor for creating this great sin. “God will show no mercy for cashing on such evil recipes," one said. Another added, “He needs to be arrested for hurting the sentiments of food lovers. Only psychopaths can think of a freaking toxic idea like this one." A section also began poking fun at the experimental dish by flooding the comment section with rib-trickling responses.