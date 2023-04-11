Home » Viral » Bizarre 'Solid Sunglasses' Launched By Forever 21 Has Fashionistas Perplexed

Bizarre 'Solid Sunglasses' Launched By Forever 21 Has Fashionistas Perplexed

Forever 21 has launched a bizarre-looking 'solid sunglasses' and it has confused people on the internet.

April 11, 2023

Bizarre 'Solid Sunglasses' Launched By Forever 21 Has Fashionistas Perplexed. (Image: Twitter/@VandanaJain_)
Fast fashion retailing brand, Forever 21, is grabbing the attention for an outright bizarre product that it has launched. The brand is known for its vast variety of clothes, accessories, footwear, nightwear, and much more. Now, Forever 21 has launched ‘Solid sunglasses’ with the aim of revamping people’s style. However, the design of the product is exactly what has left people a bit perplexed online.

Twitter user Vandana Jain, took to the micro blogging app and shared an image of the product. Along with the basic image, she also shared a pic of a model wearing the product. The sunglasses have no glass. All they have is zig-zag wire. They also seem really uncomfortable to wear. “Ab ye kya bawaseer hai," read the caption. Have a look here:

“When you wanted to become hairband but became specs under parental pressure!" wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “Isko khareedna nhi hota hai, ek side me loop daal kar dusre side se nikal kr jitna hota h."

Meanwhile, earlier, Balenciaga launched a pouch that derives inspiration from garbage bin bags. To make things more ridiculous, the fashion house has slapped a price tag of roughly $1800 (~Rs 1,42,652). The trash pouch differs from an actual garbage bin back in terms of the material used. Instead of plastic, Balenciaga has used supple calfskin leather. Rest everything looks almost the same. Turns out, the brand does have some awareness about their latest product and knows how outlandish it is. It was first revealed at Demna’s Winter 2022 show.

