Black Mirror's Return to Netflix With Season 6 Has Twitter 'Binging' on Memes

The highly anticipated return of the sci-fi anthology series ‘Black Mirror’ has finally arrived after a four-year hiatus since its last season in 2019. Devoted followers of Charlie Brooker’s Emmy-winning masterpiece are ecstatic as the sixth season unfurls, guaranteeing a captivating assortment of disquieting and intellectually stimulating narratives. With the imminent arrival of five fresh episodes, viewers find themselves ravenous for further enthralling and mind-altering tales.

The arrival of the sixth season has prompted Twitter to embrace ‘Black Mirror Day’ on June 15, a day dedicated to celebrating the series. Fans have taken to the micro-blogging site to express their excitement through an array of memes and reactions. The online space has been inundated with eager anticipation from those eagerly awaiting the chance to watch the new episodes, as well as lively discussions and reactions from those who have already embarked on their viewing journey.

So, without any further ado, check out the multitude of reactions that have taken over Twitter and join in the excitement!

‘Black Mirror’ made its much-awaited return at 12:00 a.m. PDT (Pacific Daylight Time), while Indian viewers had to wait until 1:30 p.m. to stream the new season. The show’s dark and twisted narratives have undoubtedly generated a great deal of anticipation among viewers.