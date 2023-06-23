In a daring marketing move that blurs the line between fiction and reality, the popular anthology series Black Mirror has left its fanbase feeling like they are trapped in a twisted episode. Following the release of its sixth season, the show’s creators devised a chilling promotional campaign that has left viewers across London, Birmingham and Manchester questioning the nature of their own existence.

Taking inspiration from the debut episode of the new installment, where a woman named Joan finds her life transformed into a drama series titled Joan Is Awful, Black Mirror’s Twitter account began sharing images of random individuals plastered on massive billboards. Accompanied by their names and the haunting words “Is Awful," these billboards thrust unwitting people into a nightmarish spotlight reminiscent of the show’s dystopian themes.

The episode in question revolves around Joan, portrayed by Annie Murphy of Schitt’s Creek fame, who discovers her life has become a scripted series on the in-universe streaming service called Streamberry, played by Salma Hayek. The vicious portrayal causes Joan to lose her job and relationship. Unbeknownst to her, the show’s creation relies on Artificial Intelligence imagery and deep fake technology, utilising data captured from her phone’s microphone.

In an effort to persuade Hayek to end the show, Joan defiles a church, a scene that is then depicted as Hayek herself committing the act in the subsequent episode of “Joan Is Awful." This unexpected turn of events draws the attention of the real-life Salma Hayek, who joins forces with Joan to confront the quantum computer responsible for generating the distressing content.