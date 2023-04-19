'Bland': Deepika Padukone's TIME Magazine Writeup For Shah Rukh Khan Disappoints Fans

Shah Rukh Khan and SS Rajamouli featured in Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2023 list and gave India much cause for joy. Deepika Padukone wrote a paragraph about SRK, while Alia Bhatt wrote about Rajamouli for the Time Magazine article. Deepika wrote about the bond she shares with Shah Rukh, and called him “one of the greatest actors of all time". “But what truly sets him apart is his mind, his chivalry, his generosity," she wrote.

Deepika added that 150 words could not do justice to the phenomenon that is Shah Rukh Khan, and that, unfortunately, has been the opinion among some fans as well. “Let’s just say that I am fairly disappointed with this small piece [Deepika Padukone] wrote on [SRK] for [TIME’s] list of 100 Most Influential People of 2023," tweeted author Aseem Chhabra.

The tweet has been somewhat divisive. While many echoed Chhabra’s opinion, others argued that it was not an “essay competition" and said that Deepika’s words adequately expressed her admiration for SRK.

Contrarily, some people said the following:

Whether one believes Deepika wrote an inspired paragraph about SRK or not, both the actors’ stellar reputations certainly precede them.

