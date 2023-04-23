'Block the Blue': Twitter Users Come Together to Push Back Against Paid Verified Accounts

Elon Musk’s Twitter Blue saga has quickly turned the platform chaotic as legacy verified accounts began to lose their blue checks. Barely had the dust settled when, in what appears to be a reversal to an extent, accounts with more than a million followers reportedly began to regain their blue checks without paying for it. In the meantime, the blue check has become something of a marker of shame, with people coming out to clarify that they did not pay $8 for their blue ticks.

As per a report by The Independent, in the early hours after legacy verified accounts started losing their blue checks, only 28 accounts that were both legacy verified and Twitter Blue subscribed in early April had paid to get it back. Meanwhile, Twitter users have banded together on a ‘Block the Blue’ campaign, whereby they have been blocking accounts that paid to get verified. There was an account that was dedicated to the page, and it was suspended shortly after the hashtag took off.

Advertisement

Musk’s decisions regarding Twitter Blue have been ever-oscillating since his takeover of the platform.

Read all the Latest News here