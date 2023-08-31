Blue Moon 2023: 'X' Users Share Magnificent Images As Rare Phenomenon Illuminates Night Sky

A magnificent ‘blue moon’ lit up the night sky on Wednesday. For those who don’t know, this phenomenon is a rare astronomical event that takes place when a full moon coincides with a blue moon and a perigee moon. This marks the second full moon of August. The celestial spectacle captured the attention of people on social media. Stargazers from all over the world shared stunning images of the rare phenomenon that illuminated the night sky.

According to NASA, the moon reached its peak illumination at 8:37 pm EDT on August 30, which is 6:07 am IST on August 31. One does not require special equipment to witness this phenomenon as it is very much visible from a naked eye.

American space agency NASA also took to its official ‘X’ handle and shared an image of the stunning rare blue moon. “It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s a… supermoon! Don’t forget to check out the “super blue moon" on Aug. 31. It is called a super blue moon because it is a supermoon and the second full moon in a single calendar month," read the caption.