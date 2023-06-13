‘BMW Mein Betha Ke Khilayega?’ Rs 400 Maggi Draws Hilarious Comments

Street food and weird food combinations are becoming the talk of the town with each video circulating around the Internet. In a recent Instagram clip that has gone viral, a street vendor can be seen cooking and serving a plate of Maggi noodles, priced at a staggering Rs 400. The clip has left social media perplexed and sparked a heated debate online, questioning why this particular plate of Maggi commands such a high price. The caption accompanying the video, “₹400 wali Maggi! Sona Daalte ho kya?" roughly translates to “₹400 Maggi! Are you adding gold to it?" This enigmatic statement has only added to the curiosity and confusion surrounding the expensive dish. The footage showcases the street vendor expertly preparing the Maggi noodles, adding a medley of ingredients to enhance its flavors. However, the internet is eagerly seeking answers as to what justifies the exorbitant price tag.

Advertisement

Speculations and theories have emerged, with users wondering if there are secret ingredients or a unique recipe that sets this Maggi apart. The video has ignited a wave of discussions and debates with people expressing their astonishment and skepticism. Many are questioning whether the high price is justified or if it is simply a marketing ploy. “Everything is costly here not worthy and 400 ki Maggi bhai BMW mein betha ke khhilayega kya? (Rs 400 for maggi? Will you feed it to the customers in BMW?) Maggi hai just keep it simple," a comment read.

“400 rupay mein 2 plate mutton curry leke khalo bhai (You can have 2 plate mutton curry in Rs 400)," a comment read.

“Kuch bhi loot machi hai (This is theft)," a user wrote.

Advertisement

In another version of Maggi, a peculiar food combination has captured the attention of viewers. An Instagram user showcases the preparation of Maggi noodles with an unexpected twist – puffcorn, a popular snack made from puffed corn kernels. The caption accompanying the video, “Without cheese cheesy Maggi?", hints at the unconventional nature of this culinary experiment.

The user pours a cup of water into a pot and adds a handful of puffcorn, creating an unusual base. To this mixture, they add Maggi noodles and stirs them together. As the noodles cook, the video highlights the formation of a cheesy texture.