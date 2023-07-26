Body Of Missing Malaysian Farmer Found Inside 14-foot Long Crocodile

A hunt for a missing elderly Malaysian farmer took a tragic turn after the man’s body was found inside the body of a 14-foot-long crocodile. The man, identified as 60-year-old Addi Bangsa, had been missing from Tawao, the capital of the Tawau District in Sabah for three days. He went missing on July 18. On July 22, Sabah Wildlife Department captured the crocodile, killed it and cut open its belly in front of the family members of Addi Bangsa to reveal his body inside. However, it is not known how the wildlife department thought of cutting open the crocodile to look for Addi in the first place.

According to a Daily Star report, the man’s identity was confirmed by examining the parts found inside the dead animal. The body was missing parts of flesh and was decomposed. Tavao Fire and Rescue Station chief Gemishin Ujin has confirmed that family members of the deceased were present when the crocodile was cut open. The crocodile was first shot and killed before being cut open to search for the body.

According to Jemishin Ujin, the rescue team told their squad on the fourth day that a male crocodile thought to have eaten the victim had been discovered.

On Saturday, July 22, the animal was shot at 3 am. The stomach was then cut open when the family members came at around 9 am. The reptile was approximately 14 feet long and weighed about 800 kilograms (126 pounds). After the victim’s body was removed from the crocodile’s stomach, the operations were finished around 11 a.m.