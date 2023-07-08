Bollywood Icon Rekha As Barbie Is Too Cute To Miss

Barbie’s live-action movie is set to hit the theatres on July 21. Right now, the team is super busy with promotional events. And, Margot Robbie, who will play the titular protagonist, is giving us fashion goals one look at a time. Now, it seems that there is another iconic Barbie in town. It is none other than Bollywood’s icon Rekha. You can thank the Indian fashion e-commerce platform Myntra for it. They have put the power of Artificial Intelligence to use and re-imagined the Silsila actress as the fashion doll that is a pop culture sensation. That’s right, we can now witness a world where Barbie collides with a Bollywood icon.

We are talking about Rekha dressed in a hot pink dress and in several other fits that almost look too real to be generated with AI. Some snaps also included the actress with blonde hair which is the signature of the fashion doll. Let’s just say, she is pulling it off with ease. In case you try to remember, these attires are already being featured in the upcoming live-action movie. Along with the snaps, the e-commerce platform captioned the post, “We asked AI to reimagine Rekha as Barbie." Check out the captivating shots here: