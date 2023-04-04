Boney Kapoor Called Out For Holding Gigi Hadid ‘Awkwardly’ While Posing at NMACC Event

After Varun Dhawan, Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor is being slammed on the internet. It started after an image of the producer with American supermodel Gigi Hadid went viral. The image is from the NMACC event, which was, a star studded affair. Now, an image which is going viral shows the producer posing with the super model. He can be seen holding her waist. Many on Twitter thought that it was inappropriate. There were people who also thought that the supermodel was awkward while posing.

“The way #BoneyKapoor Holds Gigi Hadid’s Thin Waist in this pic, Is it real or just my Hallucination," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Boney Kapoor be like angrejo mai toh chalta hai."

Meanwhile, earlier, Varun Dhawan was slammed after he lifted Gigi Hadid during his performance. A video circulating on the internet showed the Bollywood actor beckoning Gigi onto the stage by taking her arm. Gigi, wearing a golden saree, makes her way to the stage only to be abruptly lifted and twirled around by Varun. He then plants a kiss on her cheek before setting her back down. The incident left Gigi visibly taken aback, and many viewers wondered if the act was pre-planned. The video quickly gained viral status on social media, with fans criticising Varun’s actions and raising concerns about consent, respect and boundaries.

