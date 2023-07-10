Book Borrowed From US Library Finally Returned After 119 Years

Over a century later, a book that was borrowed from the New Bedford Free Public Library in Massachusetts, US, has finally made its way back. The return of James Clerk Maxwell’s book, titled An Elementary Treatise on Electricity, took 113 years, leaving librarians stunned. According to the NY Post report, the discovery of this long-lost book was uncovered when Stewart Plein, the curator of rare books at West Virginia University Libraries, was going through a recent donation of books. Among the donated books, Plein came across this particular treatise and quickly realized its significance. It turned out that the book had originally been part of the collection at the New Bedford Library. The truly astonishing part was that it has not been marked as ‘withdrawn’ in 1904, indicating that, although incredibly overdue, the book hadn’t been discarded. Excited about the find, Plein got in touch with the librarian of special collections in New Bedford, Jodi Goodman, to share the news.

New Bedford Public Library Director, Olivia Melo, expressed her surprise at the book’s impeccable condition upon its return. “This came back in extremely good condition," she said. “Someone obviously kept this on a nice bookshelf because it was in such good shape and probably got passed down in the family."