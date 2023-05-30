Boy Uses Finger Counting Method To Solve Math Problem, Internet Finds It Relatable

Children learn the finger-counting system that almost mimics an abacus to solve mathematical calculations early on in their lives. As basic as it may appear, the technique is an effective way of introducing maths to a child. As we grow up, this simple technique often goes to the backseat and advanced machines like calculators take charge. But watching a young student use the method in a classroom has made the internet nostalgic about their childhood days. The viral footage shows the young boy sitting in a play group-like setting with his peers.

The unidentified little munchkin can be seen solving a math problem using the fingers on his hand. But it seems when the number grew bigger, he had to include his toes too to find the correct answer. After much contemplation, the boy finally managed to find a breakthrough. He jots the answer on solving sheet placed on the desk before the clip ends abruptly.

Watch the video here:

A barrage of social media users just cannot get over the cuteness of the little munchkin and have flooded the comment section with sweet responses. “So much innocence," said one, another wrote, “Omg how cute is he." One more said, “What a good mathematician." A few users seemed supportive of the technique, and many were of the belief that it is better than cheating or doing nothing.

Meanwhile, there were also those who admitted they still the finger-counting system to solve math problems. “Will be graduating soon but I still use my fingers and toes whenever I have to add or subtract," admitted one user. Another felt relieved, “Finally, I ain’t the only one." A section also felt proud of the little boy for trying. “Everyone has their own favourite way of calculation, but the important thing is to achieve the right result, regardless of the method used," said one.

Advertisement

Another person agreed, “That’s how it is. The idea is to seek the solution, then continue to develop one’s skills with much practice."

Advertisement

The video has been viewed by more than 9.2 million users on Instagram.

Do you also use the finger-counting system?