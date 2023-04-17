Boyfriend Pulls Abduction Prank On Girlfriend In Foreign Country To Propose To Her

Marriage proposals have become increasingly innovative and people pull off unimaginable acts in a bid to be unique. One such unique abduction prank was pulled off by a man on her Australian girlfriend who was on a trip to Lebanon.

Vanessa Moujalli, from Sydney, Australia, thought she was being abducted while in Lebanon, the Sun reported. The video was shared on TikTok and showed Vanessa drinking coffee in the back seat of a car while on the trip with her family members. All of a sudden, a few strangers in Balaclavas stopped the vehicle and pulled Vanessa out of the car as she begged them to not take her.

While wielding guns in their hands they forcefully transfer Vanessa into another vehicle. The woman is seen pleading to her kidnappers to let her go in exchange for whatever they want. She even tries to take off her blindfold while in the second car. But all her efforts seem pointless. As soon as she reaches the location, she bursts into tears as she walks down a gravel patch. However, she is left in a state of shock when her blindfold is taken off.

Advertisement

Vanessa sees her family surrounding her with music playing in the background; in fron was her boyfriend with a bouquet in his hand. He then sits down on one knee and proposes to Vanessa. Her boyfriend, Adam Rizk had planned everything to surprise her.

Adam and Vanessa have been dating for ten years and he finally decided to propose to her in this dramatic manner. In the video, the last portion shows him walking over and laughing before pulling out a ring box from his pocket.

Vanessa, while hysterically laughing and crying at the same time says, “You are joking." Adam’s sister Tahlia shared the video on TikTok and captioned it, “How my brother decided to propose."

Advertisement

The footage also showed Vanessa’s family helping Adam to execute the plan. A few days after the engagement, Vanessa shared a series of photographs on Facebook of the couple posing by the sea in Anfeh, with the caption, “A dream come true."

Read all the Latest News here