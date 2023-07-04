Trends :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Home » Viral » 'Brahmastra' As 'Aag Laga Di': Hindi Movie Plots Summed Up With Meme Templates on Twitter

'Brahmastra' As 'Aag Laga Di': Hindi Movie Plots Summed Up With Meme Templates on Twitter

Viral Twitter thread shows what happens when Hindi movie plots meet hilarious memes.

Advertisement

Curated By: Purvi Khemani

News18.com

Last Updated: July 04, 2023, 09:39 IST

Delhi, India

'Brahmastra' As 'Aag Laga Di': Hindi Movie Plots Summed Up With Meme Templates on Twitter (Photo Credits: Twitter/@priyapalnii)
'Brahmastra' As 'Aag Laga Di': Hindi Movie Plots Summed Up With Meme Templates on Twitter (Photo Credits: Twitter/@priyapalnii)

In the vast landscape of internet culture, memes reign supreme, capable of capturing and redefining any and every aspect of our lives. From trendy phrases like ‘Kaam Aisa Karo’ that effortlessly transition into ‘Movie Aisi Banao’ in the hands of movie buffs, the online realm has propelled the meme game to unprecedented heights. And now, a Twitter user combines Hindi movie plots with perfectly fitting meme templates, delivering a mix of hilarity and relatability that left the internet in stitches.

Also Read: ‘Movie Aisi Banao’ Memes Trend on Twitter as Netizens Give Desi Twist to Most Popular Films

Advertisement

The Twitter thread shared by @priyapalnii has, indeed, gone viral for all right reasons. Starting with the epic movie ‘Baahubali: The Beginning’, this ingenious thread initially featured the ‘Gaddari Karbe’ meme, though the user quickly realised it wasn’t a Bollywood movie – a delightful yet serendipitous twist! Nevertheless, the meme fits like a glove to the legendary mystery of ‘Kattapa ne Baahubali ko Kyu Mara,’ leaving fans in awe. After all, who would’ve thought that a meme born out of young Indian boys’ altercation over betrayal in April 2023 will find its perfect match in the world of cinema?

But that was just the beginning! As the thread marched on, it took Bollywood by storm, encapsulating famous films with perfectly matched memes. Remember ‘Ghajini’? Dadaji from ‘Dhamaal’ had the perfect response, roaring, “Haram Ke Pille Tu Hai Kon?" – a spot-on summary of the gripping plot.

Also Read: What if ‘The Archies’ Was Made by Anurag Kashyap? Desis Reimagine Netflix Movie With Hilarious Memes

Not to be outdone, Anu Malik’s ‘"Aag Laga Di" dialogue brilliantly depicted the saga of ‘Brahmastra’, leaving readers nodding in agreement with a smirk.

Advertisement

Even ‘Jabba’ hits the nail on the head, representing Lucky’s ‘silent’ mischievous escapades in the ‘Golmaal’ series.

No doubt, this thread that proved to be the perfect fusion of Hindi movie plots and viral memes is a match made in comedic heaven! Don’t believe us? Take a look!

top videos
  • Kushal Tandon & Shivangi Joshi On Their New Show 'Barsaatein' & Working With Ekta Kapoor | EXCLUSIVE
  • Ameesha Patel Invites Internet's Ire With Her Latest Homophobic Statements; Time For Her To Shut Up?
  • Kiara Advani Follows A Healthy Lifestyle To Achieve Fitness | Watch To LEARN How She Does It
  • Manoj Muntashir's Apology For Adipurush Dialogues | Neetu Kapoor's Birthday | Tom Cruise's Hindi
  • Deepika Skips Birthday Post For Ranveer | Bhumi Spotted With Beau | Bollywood Celebs Join Threads

    • Pure comedy gold, ain’t it?

    Follow us on

    first published: July 04, 2023, 09:39 IST
    last updated: July 04, 2023, 09:39 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App