Brain Teaser: Spot The Mistake In This Image, You Have 5 Seconds

Brain Teasers or Optical illusions present before us the challenges which often involve lateral thinking. If you try to find the straightforward answer to a brain teaser puzzle, then it often leaves you confused. Sometimes, you have to spot the difference between two similar-looking images or find answers to some tricky questions. All these challenges can be solved provided you think creatively and have good observational skills.

So, on this note, here is a challenge presented by the Bright Side in the form of an optical illusion image. It consists of two girls — one posing in front of the mirror while the second girl is standing near the dining hall. The challenge is to find the mistakes in this photo and you will be given only five seconds to do so. You are a genius if you find the mistake in the photo.

At first look, the image does seem normal and correct but the company claims that there is a huge mistake in this photo. It can only be solved by people who have a high Intelligence Quotient (IQ) and sharp eyes. And finding the mistake is not an easy task because the time limit is only five seconds.

The mistake is that the reflection of the girl standing in front of the mirror is wrong. You need to look at the reflection carefully to know how.

A brain teaser or optical illusioned image is a mental challenge in which the only way to solve it is by logic. To solve a puzzle, whether it’s a tavern puzzle, a Japanese puzzle box, or a brain teaser, lateral thinking is required.

To find a solution, approach a problem from a variety of different aspects, whether direct or indirect. Brain teasers are designed to broaden your thinking. A lot of magazines and newspapers publish brain-teasing problems nowadays.

