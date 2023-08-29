Brave Stray Dog Prevents Kidnapping In Viral Video

Dogs hold the title of human’s best friend. They are well known for being incredibly loyal and committed to doing their best to help people in different ways. The internet is flooded with videos of dogs coming to the rescue of humans with incredible gestures. This time, a viral video captures a moment in which a street dog rescues a girl from a potential kidnapping. The video captures the moment a street dog rescues a girl from potential kidnappers. In the video, a young girl walks alone on a road, carrying her bag. She is dressed in all black with a red jacket. As the video continues, a car comes up from behind, slows down next to her, and the door opens. Just as the person in the car is about to approach the girl, a dog suddenly appears out of nowhere and starts barking at the car. The car quickly drives away due to the dog’s presence. A nearby CCTV camera, placed in a building, records the entire incident.

The video was posted by a user on X (previously known as Twitter).

Watch the courageous dog rescue the girl from a kidnapping attempt in this video:

Since its upload on July 23, the video has gained 2.2 lakh views. People have shown their admiration for the dog’s actions and shared their reactions in the comments section.

A user wrote, “We don’t deserve dogs. So amazing."

“The other dog was like, nope not me today. Glad the girl is ok and that dog saved here from being kidnapped," added another.

Earlier, a dog assumed the role of a helping companion for a woman. The video starts by showing a woman engaged in rag picking, visibly carrying a substantial bag filled with scrap materials. As the video progresses, a heartening sight unfolds a dog following her, towing a similar bag loaded with scraps. The dog’s unwavering dedication to assisting the woman is genuinely heartwarming. The video was shared on Twitter with the accompanying statement, “Dogs are our best friends!" Watch the video of the dog helping the woman here: