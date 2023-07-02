Viral Video Shows Brawl in Vistara Aircraft After a Father Got Upset

A video which is currently going viral shows a heated fight in a Vistara airlines aircraft. According to the caption of the video, a man was seen screaming and yelling at another man after his daughter was ‘touched’ by him. The video has been uploaded on Twitter handle ‘Ghar Ke Kalesh’. You can also hear a woman screaming ‘How dare you’. However, no face is visible. The crew members are trying to calm people down and neutralise the situation but the man seems to be out of control.

The video, which has now gone viral, was uploaded on Twitter. The video has now gathered over 46K views with multiple people sharing it and tagging Vistara Airlines.

Here is the viral video:

Meanwhile, earlier, in another plane related incident, a video which went viral showed a man losing his calm over a crying baby. The incident took place on a Southwest Airlines Flight to Florida. The video first surfaced on TikTok under the title “Belligerent passenger causes diversion". It was then re-shared on other social media platforms. The incident was recorded by a passenger on the flight when the unidentified man was trading heated arguments with two flight attendants. The angry passenger is recorded hurling profanities at the flight crew multiple times to express his frustration.