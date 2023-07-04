Brazil School Teacher’s Explicit Photos On Adult Site Land Her In Trouble

The internet has always been a storehouse of adult content. These days, many people upload their explicit pictures and videos on the internet. This even makes for a good livelihood for some. In fact, in recent years, internet subscription sites for adult content like OnlyFans have come up and people have made a lot of money through these. There have been various reports of the chaos unfolding when employers realise that their employee is an OnlyFans model. This is mostly because of the cultural, moral and ethical repercussions of making money through a medium like this, which is not seen in a good light in society.

Recently, one such incident has come to the fore in Brazil, where a school teacher has suddenly been discovered to be an OnlyFans model. Roxana Dos Ris Abrantes is a Biology teacher in the 6th standard at a private school in the country. Her alter ego as an OnlyFans model was discovered when the father of one of her students came across her explicit photos online. He immediately concluded that a woman who sold her explicit content online would have a bad effect on kids and should not be allowed to teach children. The parent decided to file a complaint against Roxana.

The complaint was filed with the Ethics Committee of the Federal Institute of Education, Science and Technology of Espirito Santo. The parent also forwarded the pictures to other parents of students in the same school, to let them know. After investigation, it was found that Roxana did not just post explicit content on OnlyFans, but also on her alternate Instagram handle – which goes by the name of Prof Biosexy. This handle also had raunchy and explicit pictures of Roxana. Now that a complaint has been filed, disciplinary action may be taken against the teacher. She may either be instructed to remove her online content or asked to leave the school.