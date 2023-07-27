Brazilian Woman Falls in Love With Man Who Mugged Her, Bizarre Love Story is Now Viral

In a bizarre incident, a woman fell in love with a man who stole her phone. The Brazilian couple spoke about their love story in a video that has gone viral on social media. Named Emanuela, the woman talked about her “first date" with the man. “I was walking down the street where he lives and unfortunately, I was mugged," she explained. According to reports, the thief claimed that he had a change of heart when he saw Emanuela’s pictures on her phone.

He said, “I was going through a difficult situation because I didn’t have a woman, you know. When I saw her photo on the phone, I said to myself ‘What a beautiful brunette, you don’t see a brunette like that every day,’ and I regretted stealing it."

“Very good love story. Greetings from India," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “If I speak they will say it’s a lie!!!"