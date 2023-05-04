BRB, Busy Laughing At Netflix’s ROFL Take On Shah Rukh Khan’s Paheli Scene

Trust Netflix to bring the best dose of laughter for its followers and subscribers, every day. If you have been following the OTT giant on social media, you must be aware of its meme game. If yes, then it’s good but if no, then its recent meme thread will give you an idea of what are we talking about. This time, Netflix choose a scene from Shah Rukh Khan’s Paheli. But gave it hilarious twists by adding ROFL texts. Those rib-tickling texts will surely make you smile ear to ear. Also, the caption surely needs your attention, as it incorporates witty wordplay. While sharing the amusing post, the OTT giant wrote in the caption, “It’s a Paheli how we function every day." If you remember, SRK essayed dual roles - of a ghost and Kishanlal - in the movie.

The movie centres around a ghost, who falls in love with a new bride (Rani Mukerji) and acts like her husband Kishanlal, when he is away on business. So, this still is from the moment when Kishanlal joins hands and asks the ghost (his imposter) to reveal his true identity. Responding to this, the imposter says, “Main…aurat ke dil mein jo preet howe wo hoon main…prem hoon main (I am the yearning that resides in a woman’s heart…love…that’s who I am)."

Giving the beautiful scene a hilarious twist, Netflix converted it into a few funny relatable instances. Take a look at the post here:

As soon as the post was shared several users flooded the comments section with innumerable laughing emoticons. Many confessed that those funny texts are very relatable. Some SRK fans were quick to acknowledge the post, as a user commented, “I love you for posting SRK too often now. But all of a sudden, this would be a Paheli for me."

If you are wondering, this isn’t the first time that Netflix shared a meme using some scene. Remember the iconic scenes from the American sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S where Ross Geller repeatedly tries to explain that he and Rachel Green “were on a break", which means he didn’t cheat her as he went out with another woman? Well, Netflix used the clip of the same scene, to describe the situation where “the teacher asks you about your homework, right after Diwali." And below the text, Ross can be heard screaming, “We were on a break!"

The internet users swamped the comments section with laughing emoticons.

