Breaking Rules or Spreading Joy? Twitter Divided Over Girl’s Dance Inside Delhi Metro

Delhi Metro has recently found itself at the centre of attention with an unwarranted trend of shooting Instagram Reels during travel. From bizarre and unexpected choices of clothes to people dancing inside the train coaches defying the advisories, the Metro seems to be making headlines on a weekly basis for various reasons. Amidst the flurry of reel-making, the Metro has now found itself in a heart-warming spotlight with a young girl’s dance mesmerizing fellow passengers. The video shared on Instagram, has quickly gained traction, raking up an impressive 457 thousand views and counting.

The young girl dressed in a blue dress can be seen standing in the middle of the metro coach. As soon as the music starts playing, the girl breaks into an energetic dance to Garry Sandhu and Josh Sidhu’s Minna Minna

Even as the onlookers watch, the young girl finishes off the short dance video with confidence not many can claim to have.

Watch the video here:

The comment section has become a melting pot of opinions, ranging from admiration for the girl’s talent to criticisms regarding adherence to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s (DMRC) rules and regulations. While some flooded the comments with heart emojis, commending the girl’s carefree and joyous display, others reminded everyone of the DMRC’s strict policy against playing music inside the Metro. “Yatrigan dhyan de, metro mai sangeet bajana varjit hai (Travellers please pay attention, playing music inside Delhi Metro is strictly prohibited)," wrote a user. Another user reminded everyone of the importance of respecting the DMRC’s rules, stating, “DMRC ke kuch rules bhi h follow kro bhai (Please follow some of the rules of Delhi Metro)." Another user commented, “Delhi metro is not a place to dance to gain publicity."

The little girl’s mother has dedicated an Instagram page to showcase her daughter’s dancing abilities, which has gained substantial popularity with approximately 284k followers. The page features several other videos capturing the young girl’s incredible talent as she gracefully performs in different setups.

In another video, the little one is seen dancing in front of the Indian Gate.

The girl flaunts her dance moves to the beats of Sapna Chaudhary’s Jale.