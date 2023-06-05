Breathtaking Pictures Of Strawberry Moon Seem Like AI But They Are Not

Over the weekend of June 3 and 4, the night sky was adorned with a celestial spectacle that left stargazers around the world in awe. The Strawberry Moon, a mesmerizing phenomenon known for its enchanting hue, illuminated the darkness with its radiant glow. As the moon reached its fullest phase during this time, people from different corners of the globe eagerly turned their gaze skyward, armed with cameras to capture the breathtaking visuals on display. The images showcased the moon’s delicate pinkish hues, casting a magical glow on the surrounding landscape. Whether framed against towering city skylines or silhouetted against natural landscapes, the moon’s ethereal presence evoked a sense of wonder and tranquillity.

NASA shared that the Strawberry Moon, a term derived from Native American traditions, refers to the full moon that occurs in June. It gets its name from the Algonquin tribes who believed it signaled the start of strawberry harvesting season. This lunar event holds a special place in the hearts of skywatchers, as its vibrant colours and mystical aura make it a captivating sight to behold. Photographers and astronomy enthusiasts alike seized the opportunity to document this celestial marvel, resulting in an array of stunning and awe-inspiring images.

Take a peek at some of these marvelous captures that showcase the moon in all its luminous splendor.

“Doesn’t it look so magical? The Full Moon & Ely Cathedral in Cambridgeshire this Saturday evening," read a tweet alongside the snap of the gorgeous moon.

Another user captured the celestial event in all its glory right on their street. Despite it not being a grand location, the exquisiteness of the moon was not diminished.

Nothing screams more surreal than the moon against the backdrop of a lighthouse. A Twitter user shared their capture and wrote, “‘The strawberry moon’ Last night at Roker in Sunderland."

Meanwhile, one user decided to document the entire event of the moonrise on their camera. And the result is nothing short of breathtaking. Take a look at the timelapse clip here:

“The full Strawberry Moon sets behind the Statue of Liberty before sunrise in New York City, Sunday morning," read a tweet.

This capture looked straight out of a fantasy book. The tweet read, “Strawberry Moon rising over Glastonbury Tor."

In case you want to witness one of these beautiful celestial events, it would be wise to mark your calendars for the Blue Moon. According to Space.com, it is happening on August 30. This is one full moon you would not want to miss.