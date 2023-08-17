Bride Says She Wants Divorce After Groom's Disrespectful Stunt On Wedding Day

The joyous occasion of a wedding turned into a nightmare for a woman when her husband’s thoughtless and rude act left her feeling violated and humiliated. The incident has now gone viral, capturing the attention of people worldwide.

The bride’s special day took a shocking turn when her husband pulled an odd and disrespectful stunt that shattered the happiness of the occasion.

Reports say that the bride communicated a single rule to her husband before the wedding: she did not want her face smeared with wedding cake, and she wished to avoid being embarrassed. Despite this heartfelt request, the groom not only disregarded her feelings but went on to violate her wishes in a stunning display of insensitivity.

Instead of respecting her boundary, the groom forcefully pushed the bride’s face into the wedding cake, leaving her both terrified and deeply hurt. This appalling action left the bride so distressed that she made an immediate decision – the very next day – to seek a divorce from the man who had betrayed her trust.

In an emotional statement to the Mirror, the bride shared her side of the story, saying, “I got married just before Christmas, and I hope to get divorced by the end of January. I had never been adamant about getting married, but I wasn’t against it either. When my boyfriend proposed to me in 2020, I accepted. We both shared equal responsibilities in our marriage. My only request was that he refrains from rubbing cake on my face during the reception – a request he callously ignored."

The bride’s feelings of anger and betrayal were exacerbated by the fact that she had an allergic reaction to the cake. She revealed, “He was fully aware of my allergy but chose to disregard it. He grabbed me by the back of my head and thrust my face into the cake, which left me furious and upset."