Bride Steals The Show With Killer Dance Moves To Manike Mage Hithe

Social media buzz is usually short-lived, but not in the case of the Sinhalese song Manika Mage Hithe which became a sensational hit in 2020. What followed was a flood of dance videos to the song. Three years later, you would expect the frenzy around the song to settle down, but Manike Mage Hithe is back in another viral clip. This time, it features the impressive dance moves of a bride. Dressed in a beautiful wine dress, the bride delivers a powerful performance, stealing the show at her wedding function.

Watch the video:

Advertisement

The video has staked up over a million views along with a flood of reactions from Instagram users.

One user couldn’t help but notice a unique detail, “Am I the only one who noticed her wearing shoes? Like that’s such a flex man."

Another person simply acknowledged the bride’s impressive dance skills and wrote, “Bride’s got moves."

A person praising the bride’s dancing skills wrote, “How beautifully you dance."

Crooned by Sri Lankan singer Yohani, Manike Mage Hithe became a sensational hit globally. The original music video of the song has over 240 million views on YouTube. The super hit track was also created in several other Indian languages including Hindi, Bengali and Bhojpuri.

Manike Mage Hithe features in Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn’s Thank God. The song was picturised on Nora Fatehi

In another heartwarming moment that captured the attention of social media users, a video of a bride during the Jaimala ceremony went viral last month. The clip showcased a touching interaction between the bride and groom as she asked him some last-minute questions, seeking final confirmation.

Advertisement

The intimate moment, shared on Instagram, resonated with viewers, stealing their hearts with its sincerity and emotional significance.

The clip was posted with a caption that read, “Last minute conversation on stage. So, this was our conversation on the stage, the final confirmation of promises before we exchanged varmalas."

It showcased the couple’s dedication and commitment to each other, capturing the essence of the vows they were about to exchange.