Bridge In Himachal Pradesh Covered By Plastic Waste After Flood Waters Recede

In less than one month since the monsoon arrived in the country, torrential rains have wreaked havoc across the hilly states of North India. The situation in Himachal Pradesh, in particular, is quite concerning as the state witnessed 41 landslides, 29 flash floods, and one cloud burst between June 24 and July 10. Due to rain-related incidents, at least 80 people have reportedly lost their lives, while numerous houses and bridges have been washed away by floods. Nature might have turned quiet now, but the people of Himachal are yet to recover from the damage. While damage control is underway, a video of an unknown bridge has come to light, highlighting how people are causing harm to mother nature.

The video was shared on Twitter along with a text that read, “Nature’s Payback Time." The video opens to show a bridge covered with garbage like plastic bottles and polythene bags. Considering the situation, it could be understood that it was flood water that carried those things to the bridge. Numerous stems and branches were also there, making it difficult for locals to cross the bridge. Some neighbouring people appeared in the video, trying to clean up the mess.

The sight of the bridge was able to raise the eyebrows of the viewers, who expressed their concern in the comment section. According to them, tourists visiting Himachal Pradesh should be blamed for this situation as they pollute the mountains and the forests by throwing waste into the open.

A user believed the situation would change if tourists take it as a warning and restrain themselves from causing further pollution. “If citizens do not protect the ecology, a devastation that was never seen before could strike."

A disappointed user shelled out a sarcastic remark, commenting, “Nature Just switched on the auto cleansing mode."

A user recalled, “This happened in Chennai too during the floods of 2015."

“Once the situation normalizes this will be thrown back into the river," a viewer assumed while urging his fellow citizens to take this alarming situation seriously and do their best to minimise it.