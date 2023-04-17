Britain's Oldest Man,109, Reveals Secrets Of Long And Happy Life

Don’t we all want our grandparents to live forever? Absolutely. Some of us have seen people completing centuries and celebrating their 100th birthday but this time we have someone from Britain turning 109 recently and revealing a few secrets about living a long life.

Maury Markoff from Britain celebrated his 109th birthday earlier this year and that too with a ballet dancer. Having seen two pandemics, World War, Markoff has a long experience. Recently, he has shared 12 important secrets of this long and happy life. He has gone viral on different social media platforms and users love him so much.

Markoff began with his first life lesson, which is to live every moment. He said, “I have escaped death many times. I don’t know how it happened, it just happened. I sleep well. I learned this from my childhood. We used to live on the streets as well and it was very cold. If you think too much, you might not be able to live."

Talking about the second lesson, he said, “Always be active. Try to take care of yourself. Unless you are ill, do not spend much time in bed." For those of you who don’t know, you will be surprised to know that Markoff and his wife, who lived for over 103 years, used to walk 3.2 miles every day. The old man has also mentioned this in his book.

His third lesson: “Eat whatever you want, I do not know how long I will live. I don’t think about it. I wake up in the morning and try to enjoy life as much as I can. Age is just a number. I never paid much attention to my diet. Betty and I never took vitamins or pills. We never ate organic food." Markoff has only one regret. He started smoking at the age of 16 and got tongue cancer.

Furthermore, Markoff said, “Never give up the habit of reading." In a conversation with Insider, Markoff said, “Never give up the habit of reading, I have been studying since the age of 6. We can earn a lot of money but we should stay away from such things for a while. Go for only the essential things with you."

Despite living his life in poverty for a while, Markoff never went hungry. From a young age, he did many things like boot police, selling newspapers, setting up a fruit shop, and selling pastries.

He further added, “Never forget your culture. Love yourself and give lots of love to other people too. Because this love never gets destroyed, you always get it. And always keep smiling."

